WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — King's College in Wilkes-Barre will start the spring semester a week late.

New COVID-19 testing guidelines are also in place before students can return to campus for the start of classes on January 24.

Students must get a COVID test three to five days before returning to campus.

For Spring 2022 return, King's will require a negative COVID test for all students, faculty & staff regardless of vaccine status.



For Spring 2022 return, King's will require a negative COVID test for all students, faculty & staff regardless of vaccine status.