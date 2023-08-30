Wilkes-Barre Towing company making 13th trip to help with Hurricane clean-up

The tow truck company owner is preparing to head to Florida, again, this time to help with hurricane Idalia

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Last year, Victor Vega of Wilkes-Barre stood in disbelief of the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Fort Meyers, Florida. Less than one year later, the tow truck company owner is preparing to head to Florida, again, this time to help with hurricane Idalia

"The most heartbreaking part about it is the look on the people, who literally, in one moment to another loose everything," said Vega.

This his 13th trip assisting with natural disasters, helping move out flooded cars and debris in devastated areas. His workers also bring supplies to hand out to those who were impacted. He says he and his workers are some of the first ones there when the water recedes.

"We've ran into people that were deceased in the vehicles trying to evacuate," he recalls.

Vega will be taking down five of his trucks, including this "Paw Patrol" themed truck, that can provide relief in more ways than one. He says the vehicle often gets a reaction from kids, and can bring a smile to those who need it most.

"On our way down, we stop at a vendor and get teddy bears and stuff and ranger is also the star if the show, so he will also be there, so he always brings a smile to people's faces," said Vega.

As a Pennsylvania constable, Vega's k-9 is ranger is also along for the ride. The pair will be filling in wherever law enforcement may need it. But it's the people, that keep him going back when disaster strikes.

"Just to know that we made an impact and helped people out and helped restore to normalcy to the community," he adds.