Summer of Storms causes flooding in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers battling flooded roads in Susquehanna County throughout the day on Friday after a summer of storms. Cars drove through several inches of water on Route 11 between Hallstead and New Milford.

George Wayman has lived in Hallstead for 63 years.

"They should be driving a little slower through there because they have a good chance of stalling their car out in that amount of water. It's too high to be going through."

Wayman says the flooding is out of control this season, and in his 63 years, he's never seen a summer of flooding like this one.

"It's getting a little scary because it never used to be this way. Most of my life, I've never seen floods, and now you're seeing them more often here," he added.

Over in Hallstead Park, what was once a playground is now a pond, and crews were working hard all afternoon Friday to dry out the Hallstead borough baseball field.

Umpire Dave Stoddard is taking on a new role of maintenance man because of sopping wet summer.

"Puddles of water, had to get those off the field, had to wait for that to dry a bit and then drag it," said Stoddard.

Stoddard says the wet weather is putting a damper on their summer traditions. The Friday night baseball league has been extended a lot longer than the teams expected.

"We play 10 weeks, and I think we played four weeks, five rainouts," he added.

Stoddard says even the smallest storms are impacting the Hallstead area in ways it never has before.

"I didn't expect that much. I knew we got rain last night, but not that much," he added.

He's hoping to dry out before Friday night's first pitch.

