Susquehanna County native holds out hope amid threat of wildfires in Hawaii

Matt Jenkins and his family have relocated twice after wildfires destroyed their home and continue to spread across Hawaii's biggest island.

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — Since Newswatch 16 last spoke with Matt Jenkins, his family was forced to leave the hotel where they were staying after more fires began to burn across Hawaii.

"Friday afternoon, a second fire sparked up and was headed toward our hotel where we were staying," said Matt Jenkins, who moved with his family to Maui last year. "We decided we were going to head down to Kīhei, where we are currently staying with friends who have been gracious enough to house us for the last four evenings."

Since early last week, Susquehanna County native Matt Jenkins and his family have been on the move, all while their island home continues to burn.

"Consoling my kids at night when they are missing their, you know, where they used to sleep, things like that have been difficult," said Jenkins.

Jenkins says there are still massive amounts of devastation all around Maui. Right now, the death toll is reported to be up to at least 99.

"We are fearful; it's hurricane season for the next six weeks. We have tropical storm Greg on the way tomorrow, which is very scary for the people here after what we just went through," said Jenkins. "People are very shook."

Amidst the destruction, Jenkins says signs of help have been becoming more common.

"The spirit of Aloha is strong on the island as usual, everyone is banding together and helping each other out," said Jenkins. "Doing everything they possibly can, handing out water, handing out food, clothing medical supplies are available at certain spots."

Jenkins says support has even been pouring in from back home.

"Acquaintances and friends from my area in Susquehanna County and Clifford, Pennsylvania, have stepped up and donated to my family,' said Jenkins. "Places at the Harford Fair for people to donate, which is incredible, and I can't express how much appreciation we have resulting from that."