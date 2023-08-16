Tornado touches down in Luzerne County

Wind speeds reached 105 miles per hour Saturday afternoon. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how folks are still picking up what the tornado left behind.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Days after an EF-1 tornado ripped through Nescopeck Township in Luzerne County, cleanup efforts are in full swing.

"It literally ripped its way right through. It took the tops of the trees then came down low," said Joseph Corner, owner of American Arbor Pro.

The National Weather Service says wind speeds from Saturday afternoon's tornado hit up to 105 miles an hour.

David Shultz lives on Hobbie Road, where a tree crashed through his shed, coming to a rest on the roof of his home.

"I was sitting in my lounge chair watching TV when it happened, and it happened so suddenly that the gust of wind came through, and pretty soon I heard the boom and bang of it coming down on the house," said Shultz.

Newswatch 16 was there as crews lifted the tree off the home. The roof has some damage, but Shultz says it could have been a lot worse.

"I wasn't hurt, thank goodness. A few feet one way or the other could have made a difference," said Shultz.

The tornado also hit the Readler Orchard on the Old Berwick Highway near Nescopeck.

Stephen Readler and his family took shelter in the basement as the storm rolled through. When they came out, they found the apple trees knocked over.

"About 400 trees were damaged altogether, we'll lose probably half of them, maybe more," explained Readler.

The damage done to the apple trees only took about three minutes. Now, it's a days-long effort to get the orchard cleaned up.

"Local friends just showed up, and they're out there pounding and pulling trees up, stripping the apples off. Anything they can do, they are doing," said Readler.

Those friends are working to reinforce the trees, salvaging what they can.

The trees left standing aren't out of danger just yet. Many of the apples were hit by hail.

"As the days go on, it starts showing because there are rotting spots on it. I'd say about 80 percent of the crop was damaged by that," said Readler.

Readler Orchard anticipates having a short apple season.

The National Weather Service says the path of the tornado stretched nearly three miles.

An additional storm survey was completed earlier today for the August 12th storms. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Nescopeck Township in Luzerne County, PA. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ka4gRjnuxk — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) August 15, 2023