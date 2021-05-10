West Hazleton official sent to prison

Former police chief Brian Buglio admitted to federal misdemeanor charges and a civil rights violation.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The former police chief of West Hazleton is headed to prison.

A federal judge sentenced Brian Buglio Tuesday morning.

Buglio told the federal judge that he deserves whatever sentence is handed down to him. He pleaded guilty in the spring to threatening a civilian with felony charges in retaliation for negative posts on Facebook about Buglio and the West Hazleton Police Department.

During his sentencing, he accepted responsibility for his actions, saying there's no one to blame for this besides himself, and apologized to Paul DeLorenzo, the victim who brought this case to the FBI.

DeLorenzo also addressed the court, saying he believes if he hadn't been wearing a wire for the FBI, he may be sitting in jail for a crime he didn't commit.

Buglio was sentenced to two months in federal prison, followed by one year of probation, including four months of electronic monitoring.

"I feel that is sufficient for what he's done," said DeLorenzo. "I hope he just learns from his mistakes, and everyone else in Luzerne County and all other law enforcement should abide by the law, not break the law."

Buglio stepped down from his role as West Hazleton police chief after pleading guilty in May, but he still maintains his role as public safety director.