Brian Buglio threatened a man who made unkind remarks about him on social media.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A police chief from Luzerne County pleaded guilty today to a federal civil rights violation.

The victim says the chief spoke with him and threatened to arrest him.

So the victim went to the FBI.