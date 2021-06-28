Former West Hazleton police chief hired as public safety director

After resigning as police chief as part of a plea agreement to federal charges, Brian Buglio maintains a public safety role in West Hazleton.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — The vote cast by members of the West Hazleton Borough council was unanimous last week to hire former Police Chief Brian Buglio as the borough's public safety director.

Last month, Buglio had to resign as chief of police as part of a plea agreement to federal misdemeanor charges and a civil rights violation. The U.S. Attorney said Buglio threatened a private citizen with criminal charges in retaliation for speaking badly about the police department on social media.

"I couldn't believe that," said West Hazleton resident Carmine Fairchild. "I was actually shocked. I mean, I see nothing wrong with him defending himself. I mean, if that were me, I'd defend myself too."

Although Buglio pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime committed while in a public safety role and could be facing jail time, Mayor John Chura says he is still a valuable asset to the borough of West Hazleton.

"He always has done an outstanding job for the borough. Above and beyond, whenever he was asked to do it. I definitely support Brian," said Chura.

Leaders in the borough tell Newswatch 16 they understand the optics of this might be difficult for people outside of the borough to understand, but leaders here and some members of the community say they still support Buglio.

"I think it's great. I mean, it's great that he's now keeping his place in the borough," said borough resident William Fairchild. "I think he got shafted, though, but hey, what can you do?"

"Absolutely, I stand behind them 100 percent I really do," echoed Fairchild's sister, Carmine.

When Buglio was police chief, he also served as the borough public safety director without extra pay since 2018. The council has voted to make it a separate full-time position with a $31 an hour pay rate.

The role has a long list of responsibilities and expectations, including responding to sensitive community and organizational issues, training borough employees for emergencies, serving borough departments as a steward for all information relating to security, and more.

"He's a good man, and you know he'll get past this. And he does have a lot of support from the community," said Chura.