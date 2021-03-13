Veterans receive vaccines at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

More than one hundred vets stopped by Saturday's vaccination clinic.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Veterans were able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at a walk-in clinic at the VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

The VA is offering the shots to all enrolled veterans regardless of their age or health conditions.

As of Saturday, more than fifteen-thousand shots have been given out at the hospital in Plains Township.

More than one-hundred vets came by for the clinic.

One veteran says it's a relief to take this step towards normalcy.

"It's a gateway, it's a step moving forward. You know not being able to get infected, being able to go out and do my daily things," said Jeffrey Ross of Nanticoke.