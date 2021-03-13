Veterans receive vaccines at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Veterans were able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at a walk-in clinic at the VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
The VA is offering the shots to all enrolled veterans regardless of their age or health conditions.
As of Saturday, more than fifteen-thousand shots have been given out at the hospital in Plains Township.
More than one-hundred vets came by for the clinic.
One veteran says it's a relief to take this step towards normalcy.
"It's a gateway, it's a step moving forward. You know not being able to get infected, being able to go out and do my daily things," said Jeffrey Ross of Nanticoke.
For more information on how to enroll or sign up for an appointment, please contact the Eligibility Department at 570-824-3521 Option 4, or email wilkesbarreeligibilitygroup@va.gov.