Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center offering vaccines to enrolled vets

Regardless of your age or underlying health conditions, if you are a veteran enrolled with the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, you can now get your COVID-19 vaccine.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Veterans are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in Plains Township and this week the VA announced all veterans enrolled with this hospital and its clinics can now sign up to get a vaccine.

"To date, we've done approximately 15,000 doses, that's a combined first and second doses. We've been very fortunate with our allocations. We've been allowed to really expand the criteria and allow all enrolled veterans to participate," said Donna Tigue, chief of pharmacy at the VA.

Gary Johnson of Springville is a Marine getting his second dose. He says it was an easy process.

"The whole operation ran very, very smoothly. All the people that work here, great. It was as good an experience as it could be."

Johnson said getting the vaccine is part of his duty to protect and serve.

"It is a relief, you know, not only for myself but, you know, I feel that we all have a responsibility to do what we can do to protect our families, our children and grandchildren, people that we work with, you know. I think that's as big of a part of it as worrying about myself."

In addition to appointments, the VA will be hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Enrolled veterans will be able to come to the front entrance, get their first dose of the vaccine, and schedule their appointment for the second.

"It's been such a combined effort of all different services. It's quite a process making sure that the patients get their second appointment scheduled after they received their first dose. So it's really been a collaboration of all the services within the hospital, so it's a very proud feeling to be able to offer to the service," Tigue said.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination or attend the walk-in clinic on Saturday, a veteran must be enrolled with the Wilkes-Barre VA.

Who: Veterans served at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center or one of Wilkes-Barre's VA Community Outpatient Clinics

When: To schedule your appointment call 570-830-7076 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

**Walk-in clinic will be held for these veterans on Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m**

Where: WB VA Medical center & community-based outpatient clinics