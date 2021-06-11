Veteran expo offers breakfast and resources in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Veterans in Luzerne County were honored Saturday, with a COVID-safe drive-through event ahead of Veterans Day.
Vets were invited to the Luzerne County Fairgrounds near Dallas for a drive-thru breakfast.
The event was held for 15 years before the pandemic put a stop to it. So, organizers decided to do it drive-thru style this year and also offer veterans' resources along with a meal.
"Oh, I think it's wonderful! I think it's a wonderful idea! Makes me feel good and it makes me feel good when I wear my hat because it lets people know I did serve," said Max Eugene Bowman, a World War II veteran.
American Legions were also on hand with collection boxes for discarded or faded flags.
Close to 300 veterans drove through the event in Luzerne County.
