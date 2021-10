A donation to a veterans organization today started with a battlefield loan decades ago. It's a debt repaid, 55 years later.

NOXEN, Pa. — The story we told you two months ago about a Vietnam veteran repaying a battlefield debt five decades later now has another chapter.

$50 borrowed in Vietnam became a $500 repayment to the sister of a fallen soldier and today ended as a gift to an organization that helps veterans.

Jon Meyer has this update, On the Pennsylvania Road in Wyoming County.