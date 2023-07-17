Two people face theft and forgery charges in Luzerne County

Alleged scam leads to two arrests in Dallas Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people from Romania are locked up in Luzerne County Monday afternoon accused of scamming people.

Marian and Arabela Borcea each face theft and forgery charges.

The 23-year-olds were collecting money and signatures to build a school for deaf, mute and disabled children in the back mountain, according to the Dallas Township Police Department.

But there are no plans for any such project.

Several documents with signatures were found when the pair was pulled over, and later $1,270 was found inside Arabela’s clothes and $182 in Marian’s satchel, said officers.

Investigators also believe the pair have been looking for donations in other areas as well.

If you gave money to either of these people, you should call the police in Dallas Township.