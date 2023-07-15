Thrift store catches fire in Luzerne County

Officials say the fire started around 10:30 a.m.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders battled a fire at a thrift store on Saturday morning in Luzerne County.

Officials say they were called to the Salvation Army Thrift Store along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre, around 10:30 a.m.

Fire crews believe a transformer for the building malfunctioned and caused the fire.

First responders had to climb onto the roof to put out the fire.

Officials say it took about two hours before all the flames were out.