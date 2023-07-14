Gas station robbed in Luzerne County

Police are searching for a man after an armed robbery at SK's Quick Stop in West Pittston Friday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was shortly before 4 p.m. Friday when Wyoming Area Regional Police responded to SK's quick Stop on the corner of Wyoming and Montgomery Avenue for an armed robbery.

Police Chief Mike Turner told Newswatch 16 that a man dressed in all black clothes, wearing a blue fisherman's cap, entered the building and brandished a firearm.

Police say the suspect left the store quickly on foot down Montgomery Avenue towards the Susquehanna River.

Crews remained on the scene for about two hours.

A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, as well as a forensics team, also responded to assist.

"We are actively looking for the suspect; we are following some leads. No danger to the community, this appears to be an isolated incident. It appears that they were coming here with the intent to obviously rob the place, and they fled on foot," said Chief Mike Turner, Wyoming Area Regional Police.

Chief Turner is asking anyone with surveillance or doorbell cameras between Montgomery and Luzerne Avenue that show the suspect to contact Wyoming Area Regional Police.