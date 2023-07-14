Search underway for missing swimmer in the Poconos

Rescue crews are on the water in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area after four swimmers went into the river last night, and one never made it out.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUSHKILL, Pa. — The search for a missing 19-year-old New Jersey man continues at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area after park officials say he went missing after trying to swim to bridge piers Thursday night in The Delaware River.



Crews have been on the water since early Friday morning.

Officials with the National Park Service say four people went into the water on the New Jersey side of the river around 8 o'clock Thursday night, about a mile north of the Interstate 80 bridge.

Park officials say 19-year-old Jose Madera Martinez of Paterson, New Jersey was last seen struggling in the current before disappearing under the water.

The 3 other swimmers were rescued.

None of the swimmers were wearing a life jacket.



Search crews are keeping an eye on the weather, which could impact the search.

The Kittatinny boat launch is closed while crews are on the water.