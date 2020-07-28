Doctors: Now more than ever, beware of drownings

With pool sales up this summer and more parents working from home, pediatricians worry about drownings.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's the time of year for summertime swimming, and pediatricians say now more than ever, drowning is a major concern.

"This is the second leading cause of death in kids age 1 to 4, especially, and we really need to think about ways to avoid that," said Dr. Amy Nevin of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

According to retailers nationwide, pool sales are up—from inflatable kiddie pools to above and in-ground pools—and with more parents working from home because of COVID-19, experts worry.

"With COVID for sure, families are at home more, and they're distracted, right? Because we're all trying to work from home and there's this fragmented supervision of kids, so accidents with water are much more likely," said Dr. Nevin.

Pediatricians say install fences with locks, talk to your kids about pool safety, and make sure they get swim instruction.

"The four things we know that are most helpful in preventing drowning are swim lessons, supervision, life jackets, and CPR, so any combination of those things that people can provide for children can be really important, especially now."