Man drowns at Delaware Water Gap

Park officials are asking visitors to make safety a priority while at the park. Saturday's drowning is the fifth since June.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — For the fifth time since June, a body has been recovered from the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

A man from New Jersey is the latest victim who drowned in the river on Saturday.

Park officials say the man was swimming in the Delaware River on the New Jersey side when he went under and never resurfaced.

Officials are asking visitors to make safety a priority.

"We understand that there is just an incredible volume of people coming to the river and enjoying our natural resources, so some of them may not understand the safety um steps that you have to take to enjoy the Pocono mountains and both of our rivers," said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.