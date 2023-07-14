A police chase in Lackawanna County left a man in custody

A driver of a box truck tried to flee police after a chase on two Interstates.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man allegedly stole a box truck and led police on a chase in Lackawanna County Friday morning, and it was all caught on camera.

PennDOT cameras captured part of the chase along Interstate 81.

Police say a box truck was reported stolen from an Old Forge School District property.

Taylor police saw the vehicle on Davis Street just after 7 am and tried to pull the driver over.

State police joined in on the pursuit when the driver got onto the Interstate and headed toward Interstate 380.

Stop sticks were eventually used to stop the truck near the Mount Cobb exit and the driver was taken into custody.

No word yet on the driver's name or any charges.

A state police vehicle was also damaged during the chase in Lackawanna County.