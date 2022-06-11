Troopers: Punch led to shooting in Edwardsville

The shooting happened along Main Street around 12:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A shooting in Luzerne County early Saturday resulted in one man under arrest and another in the hospital.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. outside a bar on Main Street in Edwardsville.

According to state police, Ahjee Walker, 26, of Plymouth punched Alquwan Nelson, 24, of Ashley in the face. Nelson then shot Walker in the head.

Walker was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Nelson fled the scene but later surrendered to authorities in Luzerne County.

Nelson faces charges including aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.