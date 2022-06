A tractor-trailer crashed into a pole in Lackawanna County, knocking out power in the area.

BLAKELY, Pa. — A busy road in Lackawanna County was shut down Friday morning because of a downed utility pole.

A tractor-trailer crashed into the pole along Main Street in Blakely and took wires down.

Several businesses in that area are without power, and Main Street is closed while crews make repairs.

