The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — A crash in Northumberland County tied up traffic for hours.

Viewer video shows the wreck after two cars collided head-on along Route 482 in Elysburg around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed for hours following the wreck.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash in Northumberland County.