Shots fired into a home full of people

Officers say a man forced his way into the place. Argued with the people inside. Circled the block a few times. Came back and opened fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Edwardsville say someone pumped four to six rounds into a home full of people.

It happened before ten o'clock last night on East Grove Street.

Officers say a man forced his way into the place. Argued with the people inside. Circled the block a few times. Came back and opened fire.

Detectives think the shooter knew his targets. Detective Mike Lehman says, " it seems to be an isolated incident. But always take precautions.

You hear something at your house that you're unfamiliar with, call 911"

Nobody inside was hurt.