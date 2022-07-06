Shots fired into a home full of people

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Edwardsville say someone pumped four to six rounds into a home full of people.
It happened before ten o'clock last night on East Grove Street.
Officers say a man forced his way into the place. Argued with the people inside. Circled the block a few times. Came back and opened fire.
Detectives think the shooter knew his targets. Detective Mike Lehman says, " it seems to be an isolated incident. But always take precautions.
You hear something at your house that you're unfamiliar with, call 911"
Nobody inside was hurt.
Police say this was not a random act and that they know who they are looking for.