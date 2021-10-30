Trick or treating with State Police in Luzerne County

Halloween came early for some trick-or-treaters in Luzerne County.
State Police in Hazleton and other first responders hosted a free trunk-or-treat event at the barracks in West Hazleton.
Kids dressed up like everything, like superheroes and princesses, safely collected candy, took pictures with troopers, and checked out some emergency vehicles.
Troopers say it feels great to give back to the community they serve.
"It gives an opportunity for community members, especially kids, to see a different side of first responders — a lot of times they see, and we're in our element. We're doing our job. It's not always the right setting to sit and have a positive interaction. This is. This is a way we can connect. We show a different side and just have good conversations and interactions with the community members," said Trooper Anthony Petroski with Pennsylvania State Police.
The event was free for families in Luzerne County.
