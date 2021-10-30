Trick-or-treating at the Garden Drive-In

Prizes were given out for the best costume and best trunk decorations.

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — People were dishing out candy at the drive-in in Luzerne County.

The Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek hosted Halloweeners for a trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot.

More than 40 cars were giving out candy to the kids.

"It's just something fun. Just to get out and give these kids something fun to do. With the way the last couple years have been, and it's not easy to do door to door anymore," said Darcie Brocious of Shavertown.

Cars that participated in the trunk or treat were all entered in a drawing for a free night at the movies.