Haunting art in Halloween display

A home in Wayne County is decorated for Halloween with some of the most haunting works of art.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dr. James Cruse may be the medical director for Wayne Memorial's Community Health Center but he's also a big fan of Halloween.

For the past 7 years, he and his partner decorate their home along North Main Street in Honesdale for Halloween.

Dr. Cruse says it usually takes several days to put together the display depending on the intricacy of it.

In years past, they've done everything from a Harry Potter theme and even built a pirate ship!

"We try to be creative, of course, we recycle a lot of things and come up with creative ways to use the same thing again, but the theme changes every year," said Cruse.

This year, there are 13 famous works of art that scatter the front yard.

Dr. Cruse said this inspiration for this theme came from a visit over the summer to the Van Gogh exhibit.

"We really picked out works of art that we thought were kind of haunting in some way and reimagine them with skeletons and skulls and other things."

As the displays grow each year, so does the number of trick or treaters who come to see what this year's theme is.

"It went steadily up. I think we had 500 and something the first year, last year we had 960 trick or treaters so we're prepared for 1,000."

Dr. Cruse says they will start to plan next year's theme the day after Halloween and is glad so many people enjoy their spooky efforts.

"Making sure that Main Street's fun and the kids have a good Halloween. That's really important. I think it's really important with COVID and everything that kids have something really fun to do."