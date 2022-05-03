Tale of two bridges continues in Luzerne County

The public gets an opportunity to learn about solutions to the bridge problems that plague Pittston and West Pittston.

PITTSTON, Pa. — In the spring, sunshine on the two bridges that connect West Pittston and Pittston makes for a serene setting, but the long-time closure of the Firefighters Memorial Bridge, also known as the Water Street Bridge, is a source of frustration for drivers.

"On the concrete bridge, you try to get the tractor-trailers come up William Street and it's like me get the nursing home there and it's such a bottleneck and then with the green bridge being closed, and if there's a fire or something like that and they have to get through there, it's like such a congestion for the ambulance, the fire department," said Pittston resident Patty Beohm.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo says leaders with the city, West Pittston, PennDOT, and the county are working on a solution.

"I really believe that those four entities are coming to the table, I think, with a shared concern and a shared vision of where we go. you know, not only for tomorrow, and this isn't about a bandaid fix. This is about a fix that's the most cost-effective that will give the most long-term results," said Mayor Lombardo.

A public meeting will be held Wednesday night in Exeter at Wyoming Area Secondary Center for the public to hear possible solutions for the bridge situation.

"We think this is a good opportunity for the public to hear some of the scenarios that could occur, whether it be upgrade or replacement of one or two or whatever the sort of the combination is," said the mayor.

It will be an opportunity for the public to share their ideas and thoughts as well.

Patty Boehm of Pittston plans to be there. She says it takes her 45 minutes, instead of the usual 10 to get across the bridge to pick her daughter up from work with the traffic and she has some ideas on how to make this a better area for pedestrians.

"People should come out and they want to complain, well, then why don't you go to the meeting and put your opinion? And here's how they would know what the people how they're feeling."

That meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center. More information on the project is posted here.