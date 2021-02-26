Luzerne County bridge could be renamed for PennDOT worked killed on job

His granddaughter Laura says she's honored by the gesture. “Especially my aunt and my dad because to have lost their dad while they were such young people, while he was serving the public,” said Laura Dennis of West Pittston. “I just thought it was a wonderful way for them to pay tribute.” A bill to change the name, sponsored by State Representative Aaron Kaufer and Senator John Yudichak, passed through the Senate with a unanimous vote.

Kaufer says when speaking with PennDOT, he got even more good news.



“PennDOT has an initiative that's been going about naming roads and bridges to honor people who were on duty and working for PennDOT when they were killed in service,” said Kaufer (R-Luzerne).



Making his death even harder for the family, Dennis was killed on his 50th birthday.



“He was finishing up work and the family had his 50th birthday party all planned. And he never showed up at his 50th birthday party,” said Kaufer.



“My dad always I think carried a burden about his own 50th birthday," added his granddaughter.



People Newswatch 16 spoke to say renaming that bridge as well as other bridges and roads after PennDOT workers killed while on the job, is a perfect way to make sure they're remembered.



“I have no problem with that and I think it's a great idea,” said a Franklin Township man at an Italian restaurant on 8th Street in West Wyoming.



“I think it's a very good idea because every time they're out on the road, they're putting their life on the line,” said Dave Estock from Larksville, who was out with friends at a restaurant in Jenkins Township.