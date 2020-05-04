Sweet 16 birthday surprise for Mountain Top teen

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A girl only gets one sweet 16 and one community wasn't going to let social distancing ruin the big day.
Francesca Scarano turned 16-years-old Sunday; her family had planned a trip to Disney World for the occasion.
Francesca also suffers from Rhett Syndrome and has a compromised immune system so they've been housebound for weeks.
First responders, community members, and Francesca's classmates at Crestwood High School threw her a birthday parade.
"Since the day Francesca was born this community has rallied behind us and always made her super special and always been behind us every step of the way," said Pamela Scarano of Mountain Top."We are just overwhelmed with joy for everyone who showed up to help celebrate her sweet 16 for us."
At least 40 cars showed up for the birthday parade.
RELATED: Birthday wishes through a window