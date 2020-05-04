Birthday party improvised for 105-year-old woman

A parade was held at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — The staff at a nursing home improvised a 105 birthday party for one of the residents.

New rules at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center to control the coronavirus prevented Frances Gagliardi's family from visiting her in person to celebrate, so they had a parade past the nursing home in her honor.

"This is so hard not being in there with her," Frances' daughter, Phyllis DeMeo. "It's the hardest part of the day. Even though we're here, something's missing."