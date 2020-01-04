Firefighters help boy celebrate his birthday

LACEYVILLE, Pa. — It's just one of many examples of area first responders turning out to brighten someone's birthday. Firefighters from Meshoppen turned out to help celebrate Elijah Rought's fifth birthday with a parade through downtown Laceyville. Elijah wasn't able to have a traditional birthday party because of social distancing requirements. So this turnout Tuesday in Wyoming County was the next best thing. The crew even gave Elijah a fireman's helmet and a goodie bag filled with fire safety tips.