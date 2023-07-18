State police investigate online child predator operation in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16’s Emily Kress provides the latest details on Operation Safe Screen.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of people across the area were arrested in an online child predator sting in Luzerne County.



State police call this operation “Safe Screen,” a months-long investigation between several local, state and federal agencies.

Investigators went undercover online to find people accused of exploiting children.

Police arrested 26 people for allegedly targeting children on the internet, said officials in a press conference Tuesday morning at the State Police Barracks in Wilkes-Barre.

Troopers from barracks across central and northeastern Pennsylvania worked with local law enforcement and the FBI to make the arrests.



More than 1,800 counts of felony charges for possessing and manufacturing child pornography were filed in connection to the investigation.



These arrests come as the volume of reports of child predators online has more than doubled in the last three years, said officials.

“Before the pandemic, all of PA was roughly getting 5 to 6 thousand reports per year,” said Detective Sgt. Kenneth Bellis. “In such a short time since the pandemic, we are well over 15,000 reports for the year.”

Operation Safe Screen was also able to take down 15 websites used by the accused offenders to share photos and videos.

