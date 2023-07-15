Chicken barbeque raises money for church in Luzerne County

DUPONT, Pa. — For more than 60 years, folks at a church in Luzerne County have been serving up chicken dinners for an annual fundraiser.
It takes more than a week of prep work to get everything ready at Holy Mothers of Sorrows Church in Dupont.
The main attraction: the open pit chicken barbeque cooked over charcoal.
Volunteers say it's a great way to connect to the community.
"This is definitely fun, just something, gets everyone involved. People can see this from you know good distance away. We were up at Walmart earlier and you can see the smoke coming from here something - yep that buzz. Oh hey what's going on down there? Come down and find out hey, we got a nice chicken dinner coming so then adds to that," said Anthony Shumlas
The church in Luzerne County served more than 400 dinners on Saturday.
