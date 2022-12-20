Musicians spread holiday cheer to benefit Toys for Tots

That's the goal of a brass quartet playing on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Christmas classics were played by a quartet of brass musicians on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre to spread some holiday cheer for folks leaving their offices and heading into Circle's Deli for lunch.

"We are playing brass carols for Toys for Tots," explained Dan Van Why of Plymouth, playing the euphonium. "Sharing the spirit of the holiday season. It's a lot of fun for us to get together and play, and hopefully, everyone who comes downtown to enjoy the music and all the donations we take will go right to Toys for Tots, which is a beautiful organization."

Even though the cold air on their metal instruments made for some discomfort, these musicians said it couldn't outweigh the holiday fun.

"It's very special to me," added Phil Ioanna of Nanticoke, playing the tuba. "Toys for Tots is wonderful, I've always loved it's such a great thing that they do. And Dan asked me to pull this together for 20 years, and then asked me in the summer to try to do it every year and get it done, and it just means the world to me to be able to help and give the Christmas spirit to everybody."

In between songs, the musicians had fun telling jokes and sharing stories about their instruments. Phil's tuba is more than 60 years old and was made in Germany.

"And it's a really great little horn," said Phil. "It's light and easy to easy to carry when I got to do little things like this, and then, of course, we have larger ones I'll be playing this evening."

The Wyoming Valley Concert Band's free holiday concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre.