'Hideout Elves' making holiday merry for folks in Wayne County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how the group in Wayne County is spreading Christmas cheer.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — 'Tis the season to be jolly, and the Hideout Elves of Wayne County are doing just that.

The group is named after the private community where they all live and where the mission started in 2016.

"When we started, there was only a couple of people, and we were only helping some people at the Hideout, then we started getting more people asking for help," said Spring Wilburn, president of the Hideout Elves.

The Hideout Elves rely on donations to make the holidays possible. This year, they've collected donations to help Wayne County families pay heating bills and secure snow plowing contracts.

The elves made their way to Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center in Lake Ariel, filling the Christmas wish lists of more than 80 residents at the facility.

"Some of us lost our parents or grandparents, and some of these seniors, they don't have any family, and they may not get gifts, so it makes us feel good that we are helping others," said Joseph Inclan, CEO of the Hideout Elves.

Staff at the facility say this time of year, a lot of the residents need an extra dose of holiday cheer, and the elves came at the perfect time.

"We greatly appreciate them. They are going to love the presents. A lot of them love Christmas, and some we need to get into the Christmas spirit, but they are going to greatly appreciate the presents," said Dana Kilmer, an activity aid.

The elves also visited the Western Wayne School District with another couple hundred gifts.