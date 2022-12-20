Christmas dinner giveaway to help the hungry

Folks in Wilkes-Barre got everything they needed for a holiday meal.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Within one hour of being open on Tuesday, more than 50 people stopped by the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre to pick up fixings for a Christmas turkey dinner.

"We're anticipating maybe a little bit more people because of the high prices of the food. Hopefully, this helps them to have a nice Christmas meal as a family," said Michael Cianciotta, St. Vincent's director.

The free food distribution included a 15-pound turkey and everything you need for a full meal, including a kit to bake a cake.

After folks were finished getting their Christmas meals, they were able to come in and get some things to keep them warm this winter, like homemade hats and socks.

"It's amazing," Jaquan Porch said. "I'm glad that you're taking care of the community and things like that. I'm glad to see that this many people showed up to come get some food. very possible. Thank you."