Skating rink opening on Public Square

No ice required — the synthetic surface for skating opens Friday on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, and free skates are available.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre is providing free ice skates for use on the rink on Public Square on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m. in December, beginning on Friday, December 2, weather permitting.

Ice skaters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. Skates will be available free of charge in exchange for state-issued driver's licenses or identification cards, which will be returned upon skate return.

The ice skating rink will be open to the public during regular park hours of dawn to dusk, and skaters are also welcome to wear their own skates.

"Skating is free, the skates are free, you just return them when you're done for the day. So we are hoping people will utilize it, bring the kids out, bring your family out. Get some hot chocolate and enjoy the downtown," said Mayor George Brown.

The ice rink is a little larger than it was last year, and it is a synthetic surface, so if it's a little warm, skaters can still enjoy the rink.

