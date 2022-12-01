Amazon gives back to children's hospital

It's the season of giving and an Amazon facility in Luzerne County is giving back. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress takes us inside the warehouse in Hazle Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Amazon fulfillment center in Hazle Township is bustling, getting items out the door to make their way to distribution centers all over the map as people are doing their holiday shopping.

"We had our biggest Black Friday ever, our biggest Prime Day ever, so people are shopping in large volumes, whether they are preppers, procrastinators, to make sure they've got the home essentials or holiday gifts for the season," said Amazon spokesperson Sam Fisher.

Amazon is helping to spread a little extra holiday cheer. Thursday morning, Amazon employees presented Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital with a check for $25,000.

The donation is an extension of a pediatric cancer awareness campaign Amazon held earlier this year called Amazon Goes Gold.

"We have a little bit of fun at the site. We have our associates dress up in gold or in pajamas to raise awareness and drive awareness to pediatric cancer," said general manager Alyssa Walters.

Leaders with the children's hospital say the donation will be used to support the ongoing efforts the hospital provides at its children's infusion center in Allentown.

"The money will support not only the facilities but activities and programs — things for our physicians and nurses so we can help these families work

Through this trying time in their lives," said Anne Baum, president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.

The Hazle Township facility was one of 21 Amazon sites to award the grant. Employees got to choose who it would benefit.

"It's just super moving, hearing some of the stories and being able to be there in time of need, for not only the children that are impacted by it, but also the hospital doctors, nurses, and staff," said Walters.