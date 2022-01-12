Consignment sale for kids helps parents stretch budget

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how a consignment sale in Wilkes-Barre is helping folks cross items off their lists.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Racks of clothes and coats, shelves of shoes, and tables full of toys are what shoppers see when they walk into the "Just Between Friends" consignment sale inside the Wyoming Valley Mall near Wilkes-Barre.

"Everything is gently used. A lot of things are new. We are really strict on our items, so we don't take anything that is overly used or anything that's overly worn, so when shoppers come, they have quality items," said owner Heather Orlandini.

"This season, I needed to get coats, snow pants, snow boots, and whatnot," Jennifer Yost said.

Shoppers say with the price of everything going up, this is a way to stretch their budgets for everyday essentials.

"Oh, it does a lot. I can probably get double what I would be able to get at any other place," Stephanie McCauley said. "They grow so fast, kids. They grow out of everything so fast."

"I'm very passionate about thrifting and buying second-hand because it's really good for the environment, the community. It's environmentally conscious. There are a lot of issues with fast fashion and whatnot. Kids outgrow things so quickly," Yost said.

Becca Flemming comes from New York to sell some of her kids' gently-loved items but says she's also doing some holiday shopping.

"I have four children, so Christmas shopping is a lot easier, and you actually find things here that are brand new, even stuff with the tags still on or still in the box, so I got quite a few things for my little ones to play with this Christmas."

Anything left on the rack or shelves will later be donated to local charities, but there is still plenty of time to shop.

