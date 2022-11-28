x
Luzerne County

Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s The Nutcracker — Check it Out with Chelsea

Newswatch 16’s Chelsea Strub gets a close look at a rehearsal for the 15th year of this holiday tradition.

KINGSTON, Pa. — On December 1st, the Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre will be celebrating its 15th year of its annual 'The Nutcracker' performance. 

In this week's Check it Out, Chelsea joins in on one of the dance company's final rehearsals before the big night.

If you want to learn more about this year’s performance, and the special surprises the night has in store to help out local nonprofits, you can get more information on the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre's Facebook page by clicking here.

