Seventy years of Luzerne County's Garden Drive-In

The Garden Drive-In is celebrating both its birthday and America's birthday this weekend.

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Framed newspaper clippings lining the walls at the Garden Drive-In help tell the story of a Luzerne County institution. Through storms, changing technology, and generations of customers, this place has survived 70 years in business.

Stephen Zelenak and Ian Bell are the latest duo to run the show at the drive-in.

"We're lucky to be here. Through thick and thin, floods, this place has been destroyed many times. And we've rebuilt and we've come back stronger," Zelenak said.

With almost four decades of experience between the two of them, there's still employees who've had longer tenures here. It's the loyalty of the workers and the customer that keeps this place going.

"Some of our customers have been coming here for decades, much longer than I've been here myself," Bell said. "It's great, because people who we are, we know who they are, and it's a nice sense of community."



In an age where you have movies literally at your fingertips, the managers here certainly embrace the old-fashioned, nostalgic experience you get from a drive-in.

"When I started here, parents had their children on their shoulders, and now those kids have their kids on their shoulders, and it just keeps continuing. It's a wonderful thing, it's fantastic," he said. "Whenever I'm here, someone always tells me it's their first time bringing their kids. And their kids are so excited to see a movie outside."

But they've also adapted. Gone are the days of reels and tape. As the projectionist now, Bell can handle parts of the job from his phone.

"I think we've changed with the times. As technology's changed, we've changed," Zelenak said. "We've tried our best to."

"Seventy years for us, much longer than that for America," Bell said. "Hopefully we'll be here for another 70 after."

The big birthday celebration happens Friday at 4 p.m., starting with kids' activities. Fireworks go off at 9 p.m. and the movies play after. For more information, visit the Garden Drive-In website.