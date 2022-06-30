Doctors say Fourth of July weekend is 'the worst'

Nurses and doctors at Geisinger are gearing up for what they call the worst weekend of the year: The 4th of July, due to the number of accidents caused by fireworks.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania recently loosened firework laws so people can have even bigger fireworks displays right in their own backyard. While this is great for stores that sell the stuff, like Whitenight's Fireworks in Danville, it's bringing crowds to hospital waiting rooms.

"Because of that, we are seeing an uptick of fires, building fires, forest fires, and of course, injuries," said Deborah Erdman, RN, trauma coordinator.

Erdman says they are increasing staff for the holiday weekend to treat minor burns and hand and facial injuries caused by fireworks.

But they're not only treating adults who are incorrectly setting off the fireworks.

"We see the 8 to 12 year olds coming in with minor injuries such as burns from sparklers or maybe getting close to other kinds of fireworks," Erdman said.

Pediatric psychologist Samuel Faulkner also shares that fireworks may harm kids physically and mentally, especially if they are diagnosed with PTSD or autism spectrum disorder.

"It also produces a really intense stress response for those kids just by being exposed to a loud noise," said Faulkner.

No matter how big or small the fireworks display is, Faulkner shares it may trigger patients of all ages.

"For folks who have a trauma history where a loud noise was involved, like a gunshot, a loud noise may trigger the same fear and distress that they felt when that thing happened in the moment when they hear similar sounds," Faulkner said.

The biggest piece of advice from Geisinger is to be prepared when handling or watching fireworks.