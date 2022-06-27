2022 Fireworks Schedule

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
Don't miss a display near you with our annual Fireworks Schedule!
Check back for the latest information as updates are made available.
Bradford County:
🎆 7/3, Herrickville, Lent Farm, 9:00 PM
Carbon County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Centre County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Clinton County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Columbia County:
🎆 7/4, Bloomsburg, Bloomsburg Fair Grounds, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/2, Berwick, Crispin Field, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/4, Millville, Millville Little League, 10:00 PM
🎆 7/9, Millville, Millville Community Park, 10:00 PM
Dauphin County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Lackawanna County:
🎆 7/1, Newton Township, Abington Heights Middle School, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/2, 9:30 PM
🎆 7/3, Scranton, Lackawanna County Courthouse, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/2, Moscow, North Pocono Football Stadium, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/9, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/3, Lake Ariel, Lake Ariel Vol. Fire Co., 9:00 PM
Lehigh County:
🎆 7/4, Allentown, Dorney Park, 9:00 PM
Luzerne County:
🎆 7/1, Nanticoke, Nanticoke HS, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/2, Wright Township, Nanticoke HS, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/2, Hazleton, City View Park, 9:45 PM
🎆 7/4, Wilkes-Barre, Kirby Park, 9:00 PM
Lycoming County:
🎆 7/3, Montgomery, Montgomery Park, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/9, Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Recreation Area, 9:45 PM
Monroe County:
🎆 7/1, East Stroudsburg, S. Kistler St, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/3, Skytop, Skytop Lodge, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/4, Tannersville, Camelbeach, 9:00 PM
Montour County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Northampton County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Northumberland County:
🎆 7/4, Watsontown, Watsontown Memorial Park, 9:15 PM
🎆 7/2, Shamokin, Claude Kehler Park, 9:40 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3, 9:40 PM
Pike County:
🎆 7/4, Lake Wallenpaupack, Wallenpaupack Area HS, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM
Schuylkill County:
🎆 7/3, Frackville, Little League/Softball Complex (West High Street), 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/4, Port Carbon, Monument Hill, 9:30 PM
🎆 7/9 Schuylkill Haven, Island Park, 8:45 PM
Snyder County:
🎆 7/2, Selinsgrove, MVAA Showgrounds, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3 9:30 PM
Sullivan County:
🎆 Check back for the latest information
Susquehanna County:
🎆 7/2, Thompson, Thompson Hose Co., 10:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3 10:00 PM
🎆 7/4, Montrose, Montrose Lake, 9:00 PM
🎆 7/8, Union Dale, Union Dale Vol. Fire Co., 10:15 PM
Tioga County:
🎆 7/4, Mansfield, Smythe Park, 9:00 PM
Union County:
🎆 7/2, Mifflinburg, Mifflinburg Community Park, 9:45 PM
🎆 7/4, New Berlin, The Commons, 10:00 PM
Wayne County:
🎆 7/2, Honesdale, Central Park, 8:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 8:30 PM
Wyoming County:
🎆 7/3, Tunkhannock, Tunkhannock High School Athletic Field, 9:00 PM