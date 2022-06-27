x
Breaking News
Local News

2022 Fireworks Schedule

Don't miss a display near you!
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fireworks will soon be lighting up the night sky around northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Don't miss a display near you with our annual Fireworks Schedule!

Check back for the latest information as updates are made available.

Bradford County:

🎆 7/3, Herrickville, Lent Farm, 9:00 PM

Carbon County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information 

Centre County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Clinton County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Columbia County:

🎆 7/4, Bloomsburg, Bloomsburg Fair Grounds, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/2, Berwick, Crispin Field, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/4, Millville, Millville Little League, 10:00 PM  

🎆 7/9, Millville, Millville Community Park, 10:00 PM 

Dauphin County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information 

Lackawanna County:

🎆 7/1, Newton Township, Abington Heights Middle School, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/2, 9:30 PM

🎆 7/3, Scranton, Lackawanna County Courthouse, 9:00 PM  

🎆 7/2, Moscow, North Pocono Football Stadium, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/9, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/3, Lake Ariel, Lake Ariel Vol. Fire Co., 9:00 PM 

Lehigh County:

🎆 7/4, Allentown, Dorney Park, 9:00 PM 

Luzerne County:

🎆 7/1, Nanticoke, Nanticoke HS, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/2, Wright Township, Nanticoke HS, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/2, Hazleton, City View Park, 9:45 PM

🎆 7/4, Wilkes-Barre, Kirby Park, 9:00 PM 

Lycoming County:

🎆 7/3, Montgomery, Montgomery Park, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/9, Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Recreation Area, 9:45 PM 

Monroe County:

🎆 7/1, East Stroudsburg, S. Kistler St, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/3, Skytop, Skytop Lodge, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/4, Tannersville, Camelbeach, 9:00 PM 

Montour County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Northampton County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information 

Northumberland County:

🎆 7/4, Watsontown, Watsontown Memorial Park, 9:15 PM 

🎆 7/2, Shamokin, Claude Kehler Park, 9:40 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3, 9:40 PM 

Pike County:

🎆 7/4, Lake Wallenpaupack, Wallenpaupack Area HS, 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM 

Schuylkill County:

🎆 7/3, Frackville, Little League/Softball Complex (West High Street), 9:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/4, Port Carbon, Monument Hill, 9:30 PM 

🎆 7/9 Schuylkill Haven, Island Park, 8:45 PM 

Snyder County:

🎆 7/2, Selinsgrove, MVAA Showgrounds, 9:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3 9:30 PM  

Sullivan County:

🎆 Check back for the latest information

Susquehanna County:

🎆 7/2, Thompson, Thompson Hose Co., 10:00 PM RAIN DATE: 7/3 10:00 PM 

🎆 7/4, Montrose, Montrose Lake, 9:00 PM 

🎆 7/8, Union Dale, Union Dale Vol. Fire Co., 10:15 PM 

Tioga County:

🎆 7/4, Mansfield, Smythe Park, 9:00 PM 

Union County: 

🎆 7/2, Mifflinburg, Mifflinburg Community Park, 9:45 PM

🎆 7/4, New Berlin, The Commons, 10:00 PM 

Wayne County:

🎆 7/2, Honesdale, Central Park, 8:30 PM RAIN DATE: 7/5, 8:30 PM

Wyoming County:

🎆 7/3, Tunkhannock, Tunkhannock High School Athletic Field, 9:00 PM 

