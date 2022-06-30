Food for thought on the Fourth: What you need to know about food safety

The holiday should be a fun time, but food safety experts warn the weekend can go sour quickly if the food you're serving up isn't handled properly.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Fourth of July weekend marks the height of the summer, with many people venturing out to backyard barbeques or a weekend camping.

"There will be lots of grilling and lots of stuff going on at campsites. Food safety is so important along the way because sometimes people may be having adult beverages, and they forget some of the things they should be doing," said Jake Hizny, owner of Jay's Famous Pork and Beef.

Newswatch 16 found campers already set up at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township. Park staff says its 100 campsites are already booked.

Chef Hinzy knows his way around the kitchen with 40 years of experience in the food service industry. His number one tip: Keep hot foods hot and cold ones cold.

"Say, a potato salad or pasta salad, you really have six hours on it, or when it reaches 70 degrees, you have to throw it away, so if it's a cool day, you may get more time out of it. If it's a day where it's 80, 90 degrees, you may only get one hour out of it," Hizny said.

Whether you're having a picnic at the campsite or at home, experts advise that you keep your cooking area clean and avoid cross-contamination.

Campers we spoke with say they like to stick to the basics.

"We take mostly simple, some sausages, kielbasa. We are Polish, so we like kielbasa. I love kielbasa on a fire," Renata Lenart said.

"Just have fun along the way, but think about what you're doing because food safety could ruin your whole weekend very easily," Hizny added.

The CDC estimates nearly 48 million Americans get sick each year from poorly handled food, and more than 3,000 people in the United States die each year from food poisoning.

So have fun this weekend, but keep an eye on your food.