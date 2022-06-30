Students hold Fourth of July parade

Nearly 200 students from an intermediate unit in central Pennsylvania held a Fourth of July parade near Montoursville.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — The track outside Donald E. Schick Elementary School was a sea of red, white, and blue on Thursday. Students in the BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 program held their yearly Fourth of July parade near Montoursville.

"The parade has been going on for many years. Last year, it was modified a little bit because of COVID, and the previous year we were unable to have it. But this year, we are back, up and going, making a full, fun morning of it, and we're excited to be here today," Erica Hoyt, BLaST IU 17 special education supervisor, said.

BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 is made up of students from 19 school districts in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties.

Nearly 200 students participated in the parade, including Christine McCoy's daughter Kayla.

"Just seeing these kids and the smiles on their faces. It's a parade just about them. It's not just about July 4; it's about their abilities, not their disabilities, and being focused on them and not anything else today," McCoy said.

Megan Ruth and her family were there to support their son Kayden.

"This is a big event for our community. We come every year," Ruth said.

Community members are also invited to the parade.

"This is about making these kids better and enriching their lives. I'm glad that they're allowing the community to enrich their lives as well," McCoy said.

"Seeing all of them be happy," Zowie Rinehart said. "This is the best day for the kids."

The Fourth of July parade has been a longtime tradition for students in the BLaST IU 17 program, a tradition family members are happy to see continue.