Report on Luzerne County Children and Youth released

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A law firm has released its review into Luzerne County Children and Youth Services after the agency's former director pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges.

Joann Van Saun was arrested last summer after investigators say she directed Children and Youth employees to terminate more than 200 reports of child abuse and neglect back in 2017.

Van Saun allegedly came up with a plan to eliminate the backlog without investigating whether any of the reports required further action to protect the children.

The review into the agency found the issues were directly related to Van Saun, and no children were physically harmed.

The law firm says employees at CYS in Luzerne County are now completing paperwork appropriately.