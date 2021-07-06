Former head of Luzerne County Children and Youth charged with crimes

Joanne Van Saun faces misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children and obstruction in child abuse cases.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The former director of Luzerne County Children and Youth Services is facing criminal charges.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office says the former director told employees to delete hundreds of reports of child abuse.

Joanne Van Saun, 58, resigned from her position with Luzerne County amid the attorney general's investigation.

Investigators claim that in May 2017, Van Saun directed employees to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect received from the state ChildLine system. These cases were part of a backlog that was initially reported by the press in May 2017. Luzerne County had 1,388 outstanding referrals, which accounted for 75 percent of the Commonwealth's outstanding ChildLine referrals.

The attorney general states that instead of taking the proper time to evaluate or investigate each Childline referral, she directed her employees to eradicate the backlog.

ChildLine is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program. It is designed to receive reports of child abuse and well-being concerns, which are then transmitted to an appropriate agency for investigation, typically county-level Children and Youth Services agencies.

