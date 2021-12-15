Former Luzerne County CYS director sentenced

Joanne Van Saun must serve 34 months probation, starting with nine months on house arrest.

DALLAS, Pa. — The former director of the Luzerne County's Children and Youth Services has been sentenced.

Back in 2017, CYS had a backlog of more than 1,700 child abuse reports.

The state attorney general says Van Saun ordered those reports to be eliminated without even checking them.

Van Saun pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction and child endangerment in October.