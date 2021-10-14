Former Luzerne County Children and Youth Services director pleads guilty

Joanne Van Saun admitted in court Thursday to charges of endanger the welfare of children and obstruction in child abuse cases.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The former director of Luzerne County's Children and Youth Services has pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction in child abuse cases, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.

Joanne Van Saun resigned from her position after she was arrested in July 2021.

Investigators said that in May 2017, Van Saun, 58, directed Children and Youth employees to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect received from the state ChildLine system. These cases were part of a backlog that was initially reported by the press in May 2017.

Investigators said Van Saun came up with a plan to eliminate the backlog without doing any investigation into whether any of the reports required further action to protect the children.

The plea was entered in Dauphin County court on Thursday. Van Saun will be sentenced at a later date.