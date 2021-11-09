Raising money for pediatric brain cancer research

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A game night in Luzerne County was all for a purpose - finding a cure for pediatric brain cancer.
Little Eric's Foundation hosted a casino night at the Holiday Inn near Wilkes-Barre.
Gamblers played blackjack, poker, and roulette.
Little Eric's Foundation was founded by Eric and Jessica Speicher of West Pittston.
Their son, affectionately known as Little E, passed away in 2013.
"People know why they're here and what we're doing it for, but to be able to come out as a group and enjoy each other's company again in a setting like this where people are having a good time all doing it for a good cause is why we're doing it," said Eric and Jessica Speicher.
All the proceeds will help with the cost of travel and medical expenses for children currently undergoing cancer treatment.